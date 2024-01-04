Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign To Kick Off From Jan 8

January 04, 2024

The anti-polio campaign will kick off in all eight taluks of the Khairpur district from the 8th to 12th January

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The anti-polio campaign will kick off in all eight taluks of the Khairpur district from the 8th to 12th January.

During the campaign, children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops for which a total of 792 teams will perform duty.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad on Thursday urged the officers concerned to use all available resources to make the campaign 100 per cent successful. In this regard, implementation should be carried out according to the micro plan so that previous drawbacks and weaknesses can be removed.

