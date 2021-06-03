UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Campaign To Start From June 7

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Anti-polio campaign to start from June 7

The next polio eradication campaign in the district will be observed from June 7 to 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The next polio eradication campaign in the district will be observed from June 7 to 11.

As many as 1,327,000 children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops.

In this regard about 3,549 polio teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was informed about it during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, held here on Thursday.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Bilal Ahmed and other officers were present. The DC said that all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 percent target. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore, awareness of parents should be continued before and during the campaign. Earlier, DHO health Dr Bilal briefed the meeting about arrangements made for the next anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Muhammad Ali June All From

Recent Stories

Govt approves new visa policy pertaining to CPEC p ..

5 seconds ago

Meeting held to review flood arrangements during m ..

7 seconds ago

To boost up per acre, per animal productivity prer ..

9 seconds ago

Biden's Renewed Interest in COVID Lab Leak Theory ..

3 minutes ago

67 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

3 minutes ago

PM AJK inaugurates Rs 85m fully-equipped Rawalakot ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.