Anti-polio campaign to start from June 7

The next polio eradication campaign in the district will be observed from June 7 to 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The next polio eradication campaign in the district will be observed from June 7 to 11.

As many as 1,327,000 children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops.

In this regard about 3,549 polio teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was informed about it during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, held here on Thursday.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Bilal Ahmed and other officers were present. The DC said that all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 percent target. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore, awareness of parents should be continued before and during the campaign. Earlier, DHO health Dr Bilal briefed the meeting about arrangements made for the next anti-polio campaign.