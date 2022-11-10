UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign To Start From Nov 21 Across Sukkur Division

Published November 10, 2022

Commissioner Sukkur division, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday directed the officers concerned of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to play their role for the success of the upcoming national anti-polio campaign so that the new generation could be protected from polio and saved from permanent disability

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur division, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday directed the officers concerned of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to play their role for the success of the upcoming national anti-polio campaign so that the new generation could be protected from polio and saved from permanent disability.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign that will continue from November 21 to 27.

The Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioners to pay more attention to refusal cases. He urged the law enforcement agencies to ensure effective security arrangements for the polio teams during the campaign.

