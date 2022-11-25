Anti polio campaign to start in 130 UCs from Nov 28

A special round of Anti Polio Campaign in 130 Union Councils (UCs) of 3 Tehsil of Faisalabad district would commence here from 28 November (Monday).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A special round of Anti Polio Campaign in 130 Union Councils (UCs) of 3 Tehsil of Faisalabad district would commence here from 28 November (Monday).

Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh reviewed the arrangements and said that anti polio drive would continue up to December 04, 2022 during which more than 0.677 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops.

He said that 2289 teams of health department were constituted to perform duties during anti polio drive.

He directed the health department to implement anti polio campaign under micro plan to ensure 100 percent results. He also directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the campaign strictly in addition to using all resources of publicity to convince the parents for achieving 100 percent target.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboo briefed the meeting and said that special round of anti polio campaign would be started in 113 union councils of Tehsil city, 7 UCs of Tehsil Saddar and 10 UCs of Tehsil Jaranwala.