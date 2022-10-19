UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Campaign To Start In 28 KP Districts On October 24

Published October 19, 2022

Anti polio campaign to start in 28 KP districts on October 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :All arrangements were finalized for a three-day anti polio campaign scheduled in 28 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on October 24, 2020.

A total of 18,747 teams would participate in the campaign, which would be held in 17 districts completely and in 11 districts partially.

This was told during a high level meeting of the provincial security coordination committee with special secretary interior and tribal affairs, Pevez Khan in chair.

The campaign would also be held at Peshawar and Khyber from October 22 to October 30. As many as 16,789 mobile, 746 transit , 147 fixed and 65 roaming teams would also participate.

Pervez Khan has directed the authorities concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for vaccinators.

