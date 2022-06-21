UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Campaign To Start In Khyber District On June 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Anti-polio campaign to start in Khyber district on June 27

A seven-day anti-polio campaign is going to start on June 27 in district Khyber in which more than 231,000 children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign is going to start on June 27 in district Khyber in which more than 231,000 children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops.

About 967 polio teams have been constituted, which will visit door to door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to the children.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad in the office of Deputy Commissioner regarding anti-polio campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Noor Wali Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Ali Khan and other concerned stakeholders the meeting.

A comprehensive briefing was given on the polio campaign , security arrangements and awareness campaign to make the anti-polio drive successful.

The meeting was informed that police and Frontier Corps will provide security to polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner has given a special task to concerned officials to persuade parents who are reluctant to give anti-polio drops due to misconception.

The district administration of Khyber has appealed to the people to get their children vaccinated against polio so that their children can avoid permanent disability for life.

Related Topics

Police Polio Visit June

Recent Stories

PARC develops Ispaghol processing plant

PARC develops Ispaghol processing plant

2 minutes ago
 Police held notorious gang for attacking polio tea ..

Police held notorious gang for attacking polio team

2 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful, fair LB elections our ethical re ..

Holding peaceful, fair LB elections our ethical responsibility: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Malians march for state protection after massacre

Malians march for state protection after massacre

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet approves budget for 2022-23

Balochistan cabinet approves budget for 2022-23

5 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.