Anti-polio campaign to start in Khyber district on June 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign is going to start on June 27 in district Khyber in which more than 231,000 children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops.

About 967 polio teams have been constituted, which will visit door to door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to the children.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad in the office of Deputy Commissioner regarding anti-polio campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Noor Wali Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Ali Khan and other concerned stakeholders the meeting.

A comprehensive briefing was given on the polio campaign , security arrangements and awareness campaign to make the anti-polio drive successful.

The meeting was informed that police and Frontier Corps will provide security to polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner has given a special task to concerned officials to persuade parents who are reluctant to give anti-polio drops due to misconception.

The district administration of Khyber has appealed to the people to get their children vaccinated against polio so that their children can avoid permanent disability for life.