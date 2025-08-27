Open Menu

Anti-Polio Campaign To Target 865,000 Children In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Anti-Polio campaign to target 865,000 children in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Peshawar district administration announced a comprehensive anti-polio campaign set to begin in September, aiming to vaccinate 865,000 children across 103 union councils.

The initiative includes 2,541 vaccination teams conducting door-to-door visits in 713 areas, alongside fixed sites and transit points to maximize coverage .

Chairing a meeting with health officials and security representatives, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan emphasized the campaign’s critical role in Pakistan’s final push to eradicate polio. He urged parents to cooperate with teams, noting that "polio is a preventable disease, and just a few drops can protect children from lifelong disability".

The meeting reviewed security arrangements, field readiness, and monitoring systems. District police and security agencies will provide protection to teams amid ongoing challenges, including misinformation and security threats that have previously hampered vaccination efforts . The district administration will conduct daily field evaluations to ensure accountability.

Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public and departments to support the campaign, stating, "Eliminating polio requires collective efforts to safeguard future generations" .

