Anti-polio campaign to target over 200,000 children in Khyber district

A seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will begin from July 30 to vaccinate over 200,000 all children under five years of age in Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will begin from July 30 to vaccinate over 200,000 all children under five years of age in Khyber District.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber , Noor Wali Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for upcoming polio drive including awareness campaign to convince parents who are reluctant to vaccinate their children and remove their misconception about polio vaccine .

The meeting was attended by officials all concerned organizations including police, health, municipal committee and polio eradication teams.

Over 1,000 police personnel would provide security to 924 polio teams during seven days camping from July 30 to August 5. Additional Deputy Commissioner said that all preparation have been finalized for successful polio vacation to get rid of crippling disease from Khyber district.

The meeting was informed that all the SHOs had been asked to ensure foolproof security of the vaccination teams. Local elders, religious figures and elected MPAs from Khyber district will also participate in polio vaccination drive.