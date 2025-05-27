Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Underway

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The third phase of the National Immunization Days (NIDs-III) polio campaign is underway in Gujrat district from May 26 to 28, with catch-up days scheduled for May 29 and 30.

Punjab Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, Uzma Kardar, briefed reporters at a media briefing held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, detailing the campaign’s preparations and goals.

The campaign aims to administer polio drops to 514,982 children under five years of age. Additionally, 463,484 children will receive vitamin A supplements.

A total of 2,369 teams are involved, including 122 fixed teams, 2,208 mobile teams, 33 transit teams, and six roaming teams.

Moreover, 419 union council medical officers are supervising activities across 119 union councils. Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, District Police Officer Mustansar Atta Bajwa, and civil society representatives were also present.

The deputy commissioner said all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure the campaign’s success. He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from the crippling disease and secure a healthier future.

