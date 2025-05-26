Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Open Menu

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration of Chiniot has launched a comprehensive anti-polio campaign, which will continue until May 30. Polio teams are conducting door-to-door visits to vaccinate children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

The polio teams are working tirelessly to ensure every child under five receives the life-saving vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has urged parents to cooperate with the teams and fulfill their national responsibility by vaccinating their children.

Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed is closely monitoring the campaign's implementation, checking records and verifying vaccination coverage.

Dr. Anas Saeed's visits to various areas have ensured that polio teams are actively vaccinating children and maintaining accurate records. By checking children's fingerprints, he verified the vaccination status and expressed satisfaction with the progress so far.

