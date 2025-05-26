Anti-polio Campaign Underway In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 11:54 PM
The district administration of Chiniot has launched a comprehensive anti-polio campaign, which will continue until May 30. Polio teams are conducting door-to-door visits to vaccinate children under the age of five against the crippling disease
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration of Chiniot has launched a comprehensive anti-polio campaign, which will continue until May 30. Polio teams are conducting door-to-door visits to vaccinate children under the age of five against the crippling disease.
The polio teams are working tirelessly to ensure every child under five receives the life-saving vaccine.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has urged parents to cooperate with the teams and fulfill their national responsibility by vaccinating their children.
Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed is closely monitoring the campaign's implementation, checking records and verifying vaccination coverage.
Dr. Anas Saeed's visits to various areas have ensured that polio teams are actively vaccinating children and maintaining accurate records. By checking children's fingerprints, he verified the vaccination status and expressed satisfaction with the progress so far.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues
Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Ra ..
UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup
World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Malik
Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh
Polio drive begins: over 100,000 children vaccinated on day one in ICT
Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar1 minute ago
-
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues13 minutes ago
-
World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Malik13 minutes ago
-
Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh13 minutes ago
-
Polio drive begins: over 100,000 children vaccinated on day one in ICT13 minutes ago
-
Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person: Irfan Siddiqui12 minutes ago
-
Dialogue option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana12 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary for Housing & Works, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh visits FGEHA12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan not ready to accept anyone’s hegemony in region: PA Speaker12 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates Faizabad junction with colourful flowers12 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of Kamal Azfar39 minutes ago