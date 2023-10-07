Open Menu

Anti-Polio Campaign Underway In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A seven-day anti-polio campaign is underway in Peshawar, under the supervision of the district administration.

The polio campaign entered the fifth day on Saturday. Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir are also supervising anti-polio teams in different areas.

Commissioner Peshawar is meeting the parents and informing them about the Anti-Polio campaign.

During the Anti-Polio campaign, 901,985 children were given Polio vaccines in Peshawar for which a total of 2496 teams were formed, said Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir.

He said adequate arrangements were made for the security of these teams. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir appealed to parents to give their children polio vaccine to protect them from permanent disability and should cooperate with anti-polio teams.

“We will not have to play our role for the eradication of polio and it will be possible to eradicate polio only with our joint efforts,” he said.

