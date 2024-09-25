Anti-polio Campaign's Goals Achieved In Befitting Way: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli has said that the achievement of the desired goals set during the anti-polio campaign was a result of mutual communication.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the members of the Divisional Task Force to review the performance of the anti-polio campaign.
According to a press release, the Commissioner said that the eradication of polio was linked to the bright future of our builders, adding no negligence should be made to achieved the target.
He directed all the deputy commissioners to complete the necessary arrangements during the polio campaign and take steps to ensure effective supervision of the polio teams.
Additional Commissioner (I) Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhut, Additional Commissioner (II) Sonu Khan Chandio, Director PPHI, Mazhar Vissar, Director Health, Dr. Abdul Shakur Jarwar, District Health Officer, Dr. Jairam Das, District Focal Person Polio Program, Dr. Narayan Das, UNICEF Communication Officer Munir Abro, WHO Area Coordinators Tahoor Hussain, Dr. Alam Azad, District Manager of PPHIA, Ms Samia Khan attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani, Deputy Commissioner, Umarkot, Naveedur Rehman Lark Participated through video link.
APP/hms/378
