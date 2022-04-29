UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive: 762,472 Children Under Five Years Of Age To Be Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 06:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi has said that a three-day national anti-polio drive will be launched in the district from May 24 to 27 and 762,472 children under five years of age will be vaccinated

He was presiding over a meeting of district anti-polio committee, which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Sialkot Dr Muhammed Aslam Chaudhry, DHOs Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Muhammad Adnan and local representatives of relevant departments.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that to make the national campaign a success, 1,941 mobile teams would go door to door, 133 teams in rural and Primary health centres and hospitals, 68 roaming and transit teams would be on duty to vaccinate children at lorry adda, squares, intersections and important markets.

The meeting was attended by civil and administrative officers of all departments, scholars and others. The deputy commissioner said "We have to work together to ensure eradication of polio because there is a huge loss due to negligence."

