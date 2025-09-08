Open Menu

Anti Polio Drive Achieves 91% Of The Target In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Anti polio drive achieves 91% of the target in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi, has achieved 91% success during the recently conducted special four-day anti-polio drive across multiple towns and tehsils of the district. With a total target of 9,060,11 individuals, the authority managed to reach 8,28,501 children of the prescribed age group.

The data received by APP revealed that GujarKhan attained 94% coverage, vaccinating 1,23500 out of 131,465 children, while Rawalpindi Rural areas led at 95% by vaccinating 2,58,800 out of 2,71,404 targeted population.

Rawalpindi City achieved 89% of the target by administering 1,70,230 children out of 190,435.

Other areas, including Rawalpindi Cantt with 87% and Taxila with 89%.

The campaign, spanning three days of fieldwork followed by a one-day catch-up drive, fixed for the children missed during the three-day drive.

However, the authority fell short of achieving 100% coverage, with the remaining 9% of the target population yet to be reached.

The spokesman DHA, Dr Waqar Ahmad, confirmed to APP that a review of the results was underway.

"The initial analysis is encouraging as the smart spanned drive is more precise and arrayed", he said.

Recent Stories

SC four judges decline to attend full court meetin ..

SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi

11 minutes ago
 PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

3 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

3 hours ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

4 hours ago
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

4 hours ago
 Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

4 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

5 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan