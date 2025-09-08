Anti polio drive achieves 91% of the target in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi, has achieved 91% success during the recently conducted special four-day anti-polio drive across multiple towns and tehsils of the district. With a total target of 9,060,11 individuals, the authority managed to reach 8,28,501 children of the prescribed age group.

The data received by APP revealed that GujarKhan attained 94% coverage, vaccinating 1,23500 out of 131,465 children, while Rawalpindi Rural areas led at 95% by vaccinating 2,58,800 out of 2,71,404 targeted population.

Rawalpindi City achieved 89% of the target by administering 1,70,230 children out of 190,435.

Other areas, including Rawalpindi Cantt with 87% and Taxila with 89%.

The campaign, spanning three days of fieldwork followed by a one-day catch-up drive, fixed for the children missed during the three-day drive.

However, the authority fell short of achieving 100% coverage, with the remaining 9% of the target population yet to be reached.

The spokesman DHA, Dr Waqar Ahmad, confirmed to APP that a review of the results was underway.

"The initial analysis is encouraging as the smart spanned drive is more precise and arrayed", he said.