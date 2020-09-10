Anti-polio drive aiming to immune 216385 children in district Abbottabad: Mughees Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following the directives of the KPK government, 216385 children of district Abbottabad would be vaccinated during the next anti-polio drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Following the directives of the KPK government, 216385 children of district Abbottabad would be vaccinated during the next anti-polio drive.

This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah while chairing a meeting of the polio eradication committee district Abbottabad on Thursday.

Mughees Sanaullah stated eradication of polio from the country is our national task and we can achieve this target by vaccinating all under 5 years of children in district Abbottabad.

The meeting was informed that in 54 union councils of district Abbottabad 216385 children would be immunized during the 5 days long anti-polio drive where 940 mobile teams, 103 fix teams, 34 teams for bus terminals, 4 roaming teams, while mobile teams would vaccinate 186892 children at homes.

The DC said that anti-Polio drive teams through a door to door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to achieve the target.

After an interval of eight months anti-polio drive would be started again in district Abbottabad where teams would focus on immunization newly born babies and also maintain its statistical data, adding the DC said.

Mughees Sanaullah stated that we would not tolerate negligence to achieve the targets of the September drive and directed all concerned to start arrangements for making the campaign successful.