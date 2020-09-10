UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Aiming To Immune 216385 Children In District Abbottabad: Mughees Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:22 PM

Anti-polio drive aiming to immune 216385 children in district Abbottabad: Mughees Sanaullah

Following the directives of the KPK government, 216385 children of district Abbottabad would be vaccinated during the next anti-polio drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Following the directives of the KPK government, 216385 children of district Abbottabad would be vaccinated during the next anti-polio drive.

This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah while chairing a meeting of the polio eradication committee district Abbottabad on Thursday.

Mughees Sanaullah stated eradication of polio from the country is our national task and we can achieve this target by vaccinating all under 5 years of children in district Abbottabad.

The meeting was informed that in 54 union councils of district Abbottabad 216385 children would be immunized during the 5 days long anti-polio drive where 940 mobile teams, 103 fix teams, 34 teams for bus terminals, 4 roaming teams, while mobile teams would vaccinate 186892 children at homes.

The DC said that anti-Polio drive teams through a door to door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to achieve the target.

After an interval of eight months anti-polio drive would be started again in district Abbottabad where teams would focus on immunization newly born babies and also maintain its statistical data, adding the DC said.

Mughees Sanaullah stated that we would not tolerate negligence to achieve the targets of the September drive and directed all concerned to start arrangements for making the campaign successful.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Abbottabad Mobile September All From Government

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan remains committed to "One China" policy, ..

4 minutes ago

Over 400 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Evacuated ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Discussing Immune Certificates ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan-Germany hold 5th session of strategic dia ..

4 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda to present National Assembly bill for ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.