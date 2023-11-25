Anti-polio drive begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated an anti-polio campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital on Saturday, in which 1.53677 million children up to the age of 5 years would be administered vaccine in the district.

He said that the weeklong campaign would continue from November 27 to December 3, (Monday to Sunday) to achieve the 100 percent target.

He said that repeated anti-polio campaigns were being carried out to root out the virus and urged parents to get their children vaccinated for complete eradication of the virus in the country.

He directed health officials for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the target. He also directed polio teams to remain present at transport stands, busy intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorways, railway stations, recreational places and other sites. "The campaign will be be strictly monitored and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard," he added.

He was also briefed that 4,869 polio teams would remain active during the campaign.