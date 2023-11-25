Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Anti-polio drive begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated an anti-polio campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital on Saturday, in which 1.53677 million children up to the age of 5 years would be administered vaccine in the district.

He said that the weeklong campaign would continue from November 27 to December 3, (Monday to Sunday) to achieve the 100 percent target.

He said that repeated anti-polio campaigns were being carried out to root out the virus and urged parents to get their children vaccinated for complete eradication of the virus in the country.

He directed health officials for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the target. He also directed polio teams to remain present at transport stands, busy intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorways, railway stations, recreational places and other sites. "The campaign will be be strictly monitored and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard," he added.

He was also briefed that 4,869 polio teams would remain active during the campaign.

Related Topics

Polio November December Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

7 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

15 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

15 hours ago
Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

16 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

16 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

16 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

16 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

16 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan