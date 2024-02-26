Anti-polio drive begins

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio drive formally started in the district here on Monday with the target of administering vaccination to more than 1.6 million children up to the age of five years.

Over 4,869 polio teams including fixed, mobile and transit teams have been constituted to accomplish the task till March 3.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday reached the general bus stand and inspected the ongoing anti-polio drive. He checked the performance of the police teams, record and process of administering polio drops to children.

He went into buses and checked marks on the fingers of the children. He strictly directed that no vehicle should leave the stand till vaccination of children. He directed the area incharges to focus on performance of polio teams and keep them active at their duty points including parks, recreational as well as other public places.

Meanwhile, the officers of district health authority and district administration visited door to door in various localities of the district besides health centers, public transport stands, motorways, and interchanges and inspected the anti-polio vaccination process.