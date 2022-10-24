UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Begins, Awareness Walk Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The five-days anti-polio campaign has begun to save children from crippling disease in the district.

Health Department for Pandemic Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain said here Monday that 1,480,125 children up to the age of five years in 289 union councils of the district would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

The polio teams would engage in the campaign till October 28, he said, adding that if any child remains administering polio vaccine, the parents could administer vaccine by visiting their nearby hospitals.

He also appealed to the parents to vaccinate their kids against the disease for their safety.

Meanwhile, the District Health Authority held an awareness walk led by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh to mark world anti-polio day here.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Kamboh, officers and civil society participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards.

The deputy commissioner said that polio workers deserve salute for playing a key role in the war against polio. War against polio is actually a war for the future of children, he added.

