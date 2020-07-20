Anti-polio drive begins in city Faisalabad

The district administration launched a special round of anti-polio campaign in 44 union councils of district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration launched a special round of anti-polio campaign in 44 union councils of district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of health department said here on Monday that as many as 598 teams were active to administer polio vaccine to 260632 children up to the age of five years in these union councils.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various parts to check anti polio drive.