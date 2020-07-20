UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Begins In City Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:31 PM

Anti-polio drive begins in city Faisalabad

The district administration launched a special round of anti-polio campaign in 44 union councils of district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration launched a special round of anti-polio campaign in 44 union councils of district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of health department said here on Monday that as many as 598 teams were active to administer polio vaccine to 260632 children up to the age of five years in these union councils.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various parts to check anti polio drive.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Polio Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

US Conducts Spy Flight Over Korean Peninsula After ..

2 minutes ago

WASA issues warning to factories for rainy days

2 minutes ago

Six illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Places for cattle markets specified

6 minutes ago

Visit of Iraqi Prime Minister to Riyadh Delayed Du ..

6 minutes ago

Case Response based OPV begins in selected UCs of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.