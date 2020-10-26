Anti-polio drive begins in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign started here on Monday after Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq administered vaccine to children at the Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot on Monday.

A spokesman for the Health Department said that 3,323 teams had been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to 1,381,750 children up to five years of age in district Faisalabad.

He said that 579 Area In-charges will supervise the anti-polio drive in district Faisalabad.

He said that 2750 mobile teams will pay door to door visit in district Faisalabad whereas 192 transit 381 static teams will remain available at public places including bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, dispensaries and shopping malls, bazaars and markets.

The anti-polio campaign will continue across the division up to October 09 and all available resources and medias would be utilized to achieve its 100% targets, he added.