UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Begins In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Anti-polio drive begins in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign started here on Monday after Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq administered vaccine to children at the Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot on Monday.

 A spokesman for the Health Department said that 3,323 teams had been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to 1,381,750 children up to five years of age in district Faisalabad.

He said that 579 Area In-charges will supervise the anti-polio drive in district Faisalabad.

He said that 2750 mobile teams will pay door to door visit in district Faisalabad whereas 192 transit 381 static teams will remain available at public places including bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, dispensaries and shopping malls, bazaars and markets.

The anti-polio campaign will continue across the division up to October 09 and all available resources and medias would be utilized to achieve its 100% targets, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Sports Punjab Mobile Visit October Market All

Recent Stories

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

10 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

10 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

25 minutes ago

â€˜God sent me angels in many forms,â€™ says Filip ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 1,819 reco ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Federal Decree-Law to amend p ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.