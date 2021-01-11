Anti-polio drive begins in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio drive began on Monday during which 1,327,000 children under five of years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali administered anti-polio drops to children and monitored the performance of static teams at General Bus Stand and other localities. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, SDRTA Zameer Hussain and other officers of health department also accompanied him.

The Deputy Commissioner went inside the buses and checked the finger marking by the polio teams and confirmed from parents about the vaccination. He urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated to save them from crippling disease.

He appealed to all segments of society join hands with the government to make the countrypolio free. He directed the health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaignto achieve the 100 percent target of the campaign.