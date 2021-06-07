UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Polio Drive Begins In Hyderabad To Immunize 289343 Children

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Anti polio drive begins in Hyderabad to immunize 289343 children

Five days Polio eradication campaign kicked off in Hyderabad district on Monday in which 289343 children under the age of five years would be immunized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Five days Polio eradication campaign kicked off in Hyderabad district on Monday in which 289343 children under the age of five years would be immunized.

According to the focal person of the anti-polio campaign, the district health authorities have constituted 1580 teams to cover the 100% target of the immunization in district Hyderabad.

Out of the 1580 teams, 1422 mobile teams, 120 fixed teams and 38 transit teams under supervision of 313 area In-charges and 104 Union Council Medical Officers have started immunizing children under five years of age against polio virus, focal person said.

Anti polio drive will continue from June 7 to 11 during which all refusal cases would also be covered while district administration and Police will also provide strict security to the polio workers.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile Hyderabad June All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

14 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

14 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

15 minutes ago

NATO Awaits Moscow's Response to Proposal to Conve ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine Still Needs to Implement Reforms to Meet N ..

2 minutes ago

Inquiry ordered into tragic train accident under R ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.