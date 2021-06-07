Anti polio drive begins in Hyderabad to immunize 289343 children

Five days Polio eradication campaign kicked off in Hyderabad district on Monday in which 289343 children under the age of five years would be immunized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Five days Polio eradication campaign kicked off in Hyderabad district on Monday in which 289343 children under the age of five years would be immunized.

According to the focal person of the anti-polio campaign, the district health authorities have constituted 1580 teams to cover the 100% target of the immunization in district Hyderabad.

Out of the 1580 teams, 1422 mobile teams, 120 fixed teams and 38 transit teams under supervision of 313 area In-charges and 104 Union Council Medical Officers have started immunizing children under five years of age against polio virus, focal person said.

Anti polio drive will continue from June 7 to 11 during which all refusal cases would also be covered while district administration and Police will also provide strict security to the polio workers.