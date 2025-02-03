Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Begins In ICT, Over 460,000 Children To Get Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 11:42 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday launched a week-long anti-polio campaign to protect children upto the age of five years from the crippling disease

The drive, which began on February 3, aims to immunize 461,125 children across the Federal Capital by February 9.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon kicked off the campaign by administering polio drops to children. Health officials and representatives were also present, emphasizing the importance of vaccination.

Teams of health workers visited door to door and schools to ensure no child was missed. Assistant commissioners and health officials were overseeing the process to ensure smooth execution.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq also visited multiple vaccination points to review arrangements. She also administered polio drops to children. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehreen Baloch briefed her on the progress and coordination of teams in the field.

The ICT administration has also focused on migrant settlements, ensuring that children in mobile communities receive the vaccine. Officials stress that public cooperation was key to eliminating polio from the country.

However, the parents were urged to get their children vaccinated, as eradicating polio remains a national priority.

