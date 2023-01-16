UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Drive Begins In Province

January 16, 2023

Anti polio drive begins in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti polio drive on Monday started across the province which will continue till January 22.

According to the Punjab health department sources, more than 20 million children would be administered polio vaccine.

Almost 200,000 workers are taking part in the campaign and would go door to door to make the drive successful.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said in the provincial capital 6,300 workers would not only administer polio vaccine but vitamin A drops to children as well.

He said a target of 2.1 million children under five years of age would be accomplished during a seven-day drive.

The DC said proper arrangements had been made for security of workers.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with workers in larger interest oftheir children's health.

