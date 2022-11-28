UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Drive Begins In The City

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti polio drive on Monday started in the city and would continue till December 4.

According to official sources here, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that polio teams were going door to door to administer polio vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

He said that a target of administering anti polio drops to 2 million children was being completed during the drive.

He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the teams to eliminate this menace from society.

DC said that two drops of polio vaccine were essential for protecting children from polio disease.

