Anti-polio drive commences in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Khas Syed Ajaz Ali Shah inaugurated national polio and Covid 19 vaccination campaign at Basic Health Unit Nawab Colony on Monday.

On the occasion DC Mirpurkhas Salamat Ali Memon ADHO Dr. Mushtaq Hussain Shah RD PPIH Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and WHO, Polio Health workers and officials were also present.

Commissioner Syed Aijaz Ali Shah after inauguration visited BHC and other sections and asked the officials about their field activities, and said that the target of corona vaccine should be achieved at least 5000 doses on a daily basis set by PPIH.

Commissioner was briefed about a 5 days national campaign that started from December 13 to December for inoculating children upto 5 years age in order to protect them from life- long disability.

On the occasion the divisional commissioner had directed the RD PPIH Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and ADHO that they use the mobile van along with the health teams to further improve the performance of Corona vaccine.

Any negligence in the implementation of the vaccine will not be tolerated at any cost.

ADHO Mirpurkhas Dr. Mushtaq Shah complied that the polio campaign in Mirpurkhas is carried out in a good manner. More than 400 patients and mothers are treated at the center on a daily basis and about 6,500 OPDs are done in the center.

Laboratory tests, nutrition programs, Corona Center, Family Planning, Delivery, OPD and other facilities are provided free of cost.

He informed that the laboratory tests should be cross-checked with other laboratories so that the best results of the tests could come out.