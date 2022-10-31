UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Concluded In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Anti-polio drive concluded in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr. Ansar Ishaque Monday said the Anti-Polio drive, which started in the entire district on October 24, had concluded successfully.

The CEO, while talking to APP, said that over 948,000 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

He informed that 3,000 polio teams, 396 area In-charges, and 204 medical officers participated in the drive.

In addition, children were also immunized at 307 fixed centers and 182 transit points in the district.

Dr. Ansar said the drive had also been utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19, smog, and anti-dengue preventive measures.

