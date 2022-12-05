Anti-polio drive concludes

The special anti-polio drive concluded with 112 percent achievement target in three tehsils of the district on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The special anti-polio drive concluded with 112 percent achievement target in three tehsils of the district on Monday.

As many as 756,809 children under five years of age were administered vaccination during a week-long campaign in 130 designated union councils of tehsil City, Sadar and Jarranwala.

The set target was 677,344 children.

Presiding over a meeting of the district polio eradication committee, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh appreciated the performance of polio teams, supervisors and efforts of the Health department.