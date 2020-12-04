UrduPoint.com
Anti-Polio Drive Concludes In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Anti-Polio drive concludes in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary on Friday said the polio campaign which started in the district on November 30 had concluded successfully.

The CEO said over 885,000 children below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district. He informed that 2964 mobile health teams , 663 area incharges ,240 fixed points,307 transit points and 221 Union council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

Sohail said he himself monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.

Meanwhile Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that a few hundreds of children were missed immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at home,adding the missed children would be covered during the next week.

He said that special teams had also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended or refusal cases were registered and anti-polio drops would be administered to children after convincing parents with the help of local elders.

