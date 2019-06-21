UrduPoint.com
Anti-Polio Drive Concludes In Three Tehsils Of District

Deputy Commissioner (DC)Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday said the polio campaign which started in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonment areas on June 17 has concluded successfully

Talking to media,he said around 650,000 children below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign in tehsil Gujarkhan,Murree and Taxila.

The DC informed that during the campaign 2333 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges administered polio drops to children upto five years.

When contacted Incharge Anti-polio drive Ch Muhammad Hussain told APP that children missed immunization for certain reasons including vacations in schools, being out of city or not present at home etc. Hussain said that special teams have been formed that would achieve the set target to administer drops to 740,000 children within a week.

