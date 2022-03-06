Anti-Polio drive concludes successfully in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said the Anti-Polio drive, which started in the entire district on February 28, had concluded successfully.

The CEO, while talking to APP, said that as many as 719,000 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

She said that 4,046 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, 242 medical officers participated in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive had also been utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

She informed that children were also vaccinated at 307 fixed centres and 147 transit points of the district.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that around 850 cops had provided security to the polio workers during the campaign.

