Anti-polio Drive Continues In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Anti-polio drive continues in Balochistan

Amid tight security arrangement, the Anti-polio drive is continued in various parts of Balochistan under which 2.5 million children upto five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Amid tight security arrangement, the Anti-polio drive is continued in various parts of Balochistan under which 2.5 million children upto five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

The number of polio cases in the province has risen to 20 this year while the number of cases was 12 in last year.

According to an official of health department, four-day anti polio drive has been initiated in Balochistan during which 2.5 million children would be vaccinated against the polio virus.

Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah have been declared as most sensitive districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

