Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Continues In ICT; 2 Held For Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Anti-polio drive continues in ICT; 2 held for violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A five-day door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign entered its second day in the Federal Capital while a school principal was arrested for refusing to allow students to receive the polio vaccine.

All the Assistant Commissioners are actively participating in the field alongside polio workers to ensure the campaign runs smoothly, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

On the occasion, the district administration urged full cooperation to ensure the success of the door-to-door campaign.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar, visited the Jhangi Syedan area, while AC Secretariat Abdullah Khan oversaw the campaign in Bari Imam, Barah Kahu, and Phulgran.

During their visits, some challenges faced by polio workers were identified. In response, they urged citizens to cooperate with health teams.

One person was arrested for refusing to let polio workers vaccinate children.

The district administration emphasized that it is crucial for parents to ensure their children receive polio drops, warning that refusal to vaccinate is a serious offense.

In a separate incident, the principal of a private school within the Nilore police jurisdiction was also arrested after he refused to let polio workers administer the vaccine to his students.

Although the principal was released after discussions with the district administration, the incident highlights the legal requirement to cooperate with polio workers.

The authorities stressed that preventing polio workers from doing their job is a criminal act.

The district administration has appealed to all citizens, especially school administrations, to cooperate with the ongoing polio campaign. They reminded everyone that protecting children from polio is a collective responsibility and that refusing to vaccinate puts the wider community at risk.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Polio Job Bari Criminals All From

Recent Stories

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

25 minutes ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

3 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

3 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

5 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

6 hours ago
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

6 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

7 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan