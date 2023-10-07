Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Continues In Jhang District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Anti-polio drive continues in Jhang District

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Saturday expressed his resolve that no stone would left unturned to achieve the campaign’s target in Jhang District

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Saturday expressed his resolve that no stone would left unturned to achieve the campaign’s target in Jhang District.

In a statement issued from the DC office, it said that dedicated polio teams have been tirelessly working at all entry points as the anti-polio drive continues to gain momentum as it enters its fourth day.

Dedicated polio teams have been tirelessly working at all entry points, leaving no stone unturned to achieve the campaign's target.

A total of 2,343 polio teams have put in their best efforts to reach every child and administer the life-saving polio drops.

A remarkable 564,476 children have already received the crucial polio vaccine, leaving no child behind in this vital campaign.

In a proactive move, polio drops have also been administered to children aged 5 years and under in schools, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

Officers from the health department and district administration have been diligently overseeing the teams' operations, verifying thumb impressions on children who have received the polio drops.

The Deputy Commissioner has taken a hands-on approach, directing Assistant Commissioners from all four tehsils to personally monitor the mobile teams' operations and vaccination points.

This vigilant effort aims to ensure that the polio drive achieves its target and safeguards the health of the community.

APP/dba

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Jhang All From Best

Recent Stories

Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management ..

Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management capabilities with numerous ste ..

1 minute ago
 LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections i ..

LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections in a month

1 minute ago
 Search operation against illegal immigrants in Mir ..

Search operation against illegal immigrants in Mirpurkhas

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre wins Best Ven ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre wins Best Venue Award at C&amp;IT Awards

11 minutes ago
 Death toll in Muslim Abad road accident rises to 4

Death toll in Muslim Abad road accident rises to 4

5 minutes ago
 Awareness walk organized to get prepared for disas ..

Awareness walk organized to get prepared for disasters

5 minutes ago
Gohar Ejaz marks World Cotton Day by announcing re ..

Gohar Ejaz marks World Cotton Day by announcing record cotton yield in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for collaboration to improve Pak-Afg ..

Ashrafi calls for collaboration to improve Pak-Afghan relations

9 minutes ago
 Recovery of electricity dues from defaulter contin ..

Recovery of electricity dues from defaulter continues in KP

9 minutes ago
 Dologpyat gives Israel first world gymnastics gold ..

Dologpyat gives Israel first world gymnastics gold on floor

9 minutes ago
 Scholarship cheques distributed among children of ..

Scholarship cheques distributed among children of police martyrs

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends International Forum of Arabi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends International Forum of Arabic Language Teachers

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan