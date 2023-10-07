Anti-polio drive continues in Jhang District

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Saturday expressed his resolve that no stone would left unturned to achieve the campaign’s target in Jhang District.

In a statement issued from the DC office, it said that dedicated polio teams have been tirelessly working at all entry points as the anti-polio drive continues to gain momentum as it enters its fourth day.

A total of 2,343 polio teams have put in their best efforts to reach every child and administer the life-saving polio drops.

A remarkable 564,476 children have already received the crucial polio vaccine, leaving no child behind in this vital campaign.

In a proactive move, polio drops have also been administered to children aged 5 years and under in schools, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

Officers from the health department and district administration have been diligently overseeing the teams' operations, verifying thumb impressions on children who have received the polio drops.

The Deputy Commissioner has taken a hands-on approach, directing Assistant Commissioners from all four tehsils to personally monitor the mobile teams' operations and vaccination points.

This vigilant effort aims to ensure that the polio drive achieves its target and safeguards the health of the community.

