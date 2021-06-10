UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Continues In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Anti-polio drive continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that more than 5,00,000 children have been vaccinated against polio during the three-day national anti-polio drive in Sialkot district.

He said this while addressing the participants of district polio review meeting.

He said that the children who had not been vaccinated against polio for any reason will be covered in the next two days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Afzal Bhalli and the officers of concerned departments were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Polio Sialkot

