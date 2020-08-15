Anti-Polio drive continues on 3rd day in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :An anti-polio drive continued in Mardan district on the third day with Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir checked Civil Dispensary Sheikh Maltoon, and polio teams at different places here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Mohammad, DHO Dr. Asghar and N Stop Officer Dr. Zeeshan were also accompanied with him.

DC Mardan directed the campaign should continue for five days.

Parents, who could not vaccinated their children and especially those who refused, should be urged to vaccinate their children.