Anti-polio drive continues peacefully amid security measures in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Anti-polio drive is peacefully underway across district Tank amid tight security measures put in place by the local police.

According to the police spokesman, the security measures had been taken under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan who visited various police stations and checkposts to review the security arrangements during the polio campaign on Thursday.

He visited Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station, Shaheed Abdul Latif Checkpost, Shaheed Samiullah Checkpost, and the Family Quarters, where he assessed the overall security situation.

He inspected roadblocks and checked vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles.

He instructed police officers and personnel to ensure the safety of the public and polio staff, the use of bulletproof vests and helmets.

He directed personnel to avoid using mobile phones besides keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals, to maintain law and order in the district.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan also advised police officers to treat citizens with courtesy and cooperate fully with the polio staff.

He assured that the police would continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of the public and the success of the anti-polio campaign.