Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Continues Peacefully Amid Security Measures In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Anti-polio drive continues peacefully amid security measures in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Anti-polio drive is peacefully underway across district Tank amid tight security measures put in place by the local police.

According to the police spokesman, the security measures had been taken under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan who visited various police stations and checkposts to review the security arrangements during the polio campaign on Thursday.

He visited Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station, Shaheed Abdul Latif Checkpost, Shaheed Samiullah Checkpost, and the Family Quarters, where he assessed the overall security situation.

He inspected roadblocks and checked vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles.

He instructed police officers and personnel to ensure the safety of the public and polio staff, the use of bulletproof vests and helmets.

He directed personnel to avoid using mobile phones besides keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals, to maintain law and order in the district.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan also advised police officers to treat citizens with courtesy and cooperate fully with the polio staff.

He assured that the police would continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of the public and the success of the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Law And Order Police Station Mobile Vehicles Tank Nawaz Khan Family

Recent Stories

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

4 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

16 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

16 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

16 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

16 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan