Anti-polio Drive Continues Peacefully Amid Security Measures In Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Anti-polio drive is peacefully underway across district Tank amid tight security measures put in place by the local police.
According to the police spokesman, the security measures had been taken under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan who visited various police stations and checkposts to review the security arrangements during the polio campaign on Thursday.
He visited Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station, Shaheed Abdul Latif Checkpost, Shaheed Samiullah Checkpost, and the Family Quarters, where he assessed the overall security situation.
He inspected roadblocks and checked vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles.
He instructed police officers and personnel to ensure the safety of the public and polio staff, the use of bulletproof vests and helmets.
He directed personnel to avoid using mobile phones besides keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals, to maintain law and order in the district.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan also advised police officers to treat citizens with courtesy and cooperate fully with the polio staff.
He assured that the police would continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of the public and the success of the anti-polio campaign.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Measures reviewed to prevent electricity theft in Dera3 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saeed Buzdar appointed as Thal University VC3 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to ensure clean drinking water for citizens: SE3 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to eliminate polio: DC3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes action against 24 absent government employees3 minutes ago
-
Conference holds on effects of climate change wheat production for its effective solution.3 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review petition against Justice Isa3 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas; arrest seven13 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts symposium on Climate Change & Mental Health23 minutes ago
-
Orthopedic Ward made functional at Civil Hospital23 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, liquor recovered33 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations33 minutes ago