Anti polio drive continues to vaccinate 7.4mln children in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The five-day anti polio vaccination and eradication drive continued on third consecutive day in specific districts of the province.

During the campaign, more than 7.4 million children would be administered polio drops, said the Health Department here Tuesday adding that the campaign was being conducted in all districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohot, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions simultaneously.

It added that due to snowfall the campaign was temporarily suspended in Malakand and Hazara divisions, however restarted from Tuesday, Match 05.

More than 35,000 teams were constituted to administer polio drops, while over 55,000 police personnel were deployed for security of health teams.

In the provincial capital as many as 901986 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against crippling polio disease for which 2506 teams were formed with adequate security arrangements.

The drive would continue till March 09.

