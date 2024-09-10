Anti-polio Drive, CS For 100pc Coverage Of Missed Children
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed that hundred percent coverage of missed
children be ensured during the anti-polio campaign continued in 15 districts of the province
and micro plans be rearranged to achieve this goal.
He issued this directive while presiding over a video link meeting of the deputy commissioners
here on Tuesday.
The meeting reviewed the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the province.
The chief secretary said that all deputy commissioners should personally monitor the ongoing anti-polio campaign in 15 districts. He said that continuous efforts were needed for the complete eradication of polio, adding that everyone should work together with national spirit to make the country polio-free.
The chief secretary also sought a report on the environmental samples found positive in
Chakwal and Sahiwal.
The officials of the health department gave a briefing about the ongoing anti-polio campaign. They said that the drive against polio was underway in 15 districts of Punjab and 3.8 million children were given vaccine on the first day.
They said that during the campaign, 13.9 million children would be immunized against the disease. They said that teams had been formed for monitoring. In Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, the anti-polio campaign would continue till September 15, while in other 12 districts, the drive would conclude on September 13. These 12 districts are - Attock, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar. , Chakwal, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary Health and Head of Anti-Polio Program Punjab Khizar Afzaal.
