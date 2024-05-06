Anti polio drive culminates, 99.04% target achieved: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the weeklong round of anti-polio drive has culminated and the Health department has achieved 99.04 percent target of the campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the weeklong round of anti-polio drive has culminated and the Health department has achieved 99.04 percent target of the campaign.

Presiding over the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Monday, he said that the polio teams performed their duties excellently and administered polio drops to 1,591,309 children up to the age of five years in Faisalabad district.

He said that weeklong anti polio drive commenced from April 29 and it continued up to May 05, 2024. During this period the mobile polio teams paid door to door visit while the static teams remained available at public places including railway stations, airports, hospitals, bus stands and shopping malls.

He however directed the polio teams to continue their struggle for tracing out the children who remained unattended during weeklong drive and ensure their vaccination so that 100 percent target of the campaign could be accomplished.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Azeem Arshad and others were also present in the meeting.