Anti Polio drive due on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 896,000 children will be administrated anti-polio drops during a five day campaign which would commence in the entire district from November 25.

Incharge Anti-polio drive Muhammad Hussain informed APP that 2181 polio teams would conduct door-to-door campaign and administer polio drops to 896, 977 children of under five years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Hussain said that 287 fixed centers and transit points have been designated while 217 Union council Supervisors and 448 area incharges have also been deployed for it. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success, he added. He urged the parents to cooperate with the teams so that the set target could be achieved.