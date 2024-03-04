Anti-polio drive ends in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A week-long anti-polio drive concluded in the district on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A week-long anti-polio drive concluded in the district on Monday.

According to health department sources, over 1.5 million children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops to save them from life-time disability.

The task was completed with the help of 4,869 anti-polio teams.

This was told in a polio review meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Kashif Raza Awan and other officers were present in the meeting.