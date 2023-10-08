Open Menu

Anti-Polio Drive Enters Into Sixth Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Anti-Polio drive enters into sixth day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The ongoing seven-day anti-polio campaign continued on the sixth day on Sunday, wherein an important meeting was held regarding anti-polio under Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir in the chair.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding the performance and coverage of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir has appealed to parents to give their children the polio vaccine to protect them from permanent disability. He also requested that the parents cooperate with anti-polio teams to eliminate the polio virus in Peshawar.

“We will not have to play our role to eradicate polio, and eradication of polio will be possible only with our joint efforts,” Afaq Wazir said. While visiting health centers, Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir checked the staff attendance and reviewed the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Peshawar Polio Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

32 minutes ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

14 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

16 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

16 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

16 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan