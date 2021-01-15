Anti-polio drive extended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Incharge Anti-Polio drive District Health Authority Dr Muhammad islam Friday said the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district on January 11 has been extended for one more day to reach thousands of children who remained unattended or their parents refused administering polio drops during the campaign that was to conclude on Friday.

Talking to APP, Islam said that a day has been extended due to missed children being out of city or not present at home, adding, the campaign would now continue till January 16, as the authority wanted to cover maximum number of children in the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He said "We have so far administered polio drops to 835,000 children and the set target to administer drops to 885,000 children would be achieved till Saturday."The Incharge advised the parents to come forward and fulfill their obligation of ensuring vaccination to their children to help eliminate the crippling disease.