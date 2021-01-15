UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Extended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Anti-polio drive extended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Incharge Anti-Polio drive District Health Authority Dr Muhammad islam Friday said the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district on January 11 has been extended for one more day to reach thousands of children who remained unattended or their parents refused administering polio drops during the campaign that was to conclude on Friday.

Talking to APP, Islam said that a day has been extended due to missed children being out of city or not present at home, adding, the campaign would now continue till January 16, as the authority wanted to cover maximum number of children in the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He said "We have so far administered polio drops to 835,000 children and the set target to administer drops to 885,000 children would be achieved till Saturday."The Incharge advised the parents to come forward and fulfill their obligation of ensuring vaccination to their children to help eliminate the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio January

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

56 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

1 hour ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.