Anti-polio drive extended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Saturday said that the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district including cantonment boards areas on December 13, has been extended for one day to reach thousands of children who remained unattended or their parents refused to administer polio drops during the campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review the results of the anti-polio drive, he informed that around 25 thousand children below five years of age had missed the immunization while 99 per cent target of the drive had been achieved.

He directed the health officials to visit the houses during the evening besides going to parks and other public places to identify the children who missed the drops.

Muhammad Ali said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society, and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.