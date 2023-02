FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A week-long anti-polio drive in the district will start from February 13. Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to children at Hilal-e-Ahmer maternity hospital on February 11. The drive will end on February 19.