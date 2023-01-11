Anti-polio drive from 16th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A week-long anti-polio drive will commence in the district from January 16.

The children about 1.5 million up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 576,692 children would be administered polio drops in 112 union councils (UCs) of Faisalabad city tehsil, 306,598 in 48 UCs of Faisalabad Saddar, 310,249 in 57 UCs in tehsil Jarranwala, 148,173 in 28 UCs of tehsil Tandlianwala, 128,984 in 28 UCs in tehsil Samundri and 66,065 children would be given drops in 15 UCs in Chak Jhumra.

A total 4,305 polio teams, including fixed, mobile and transit ones, with 307 UC officersand 749 area in charges will accomplish the task.