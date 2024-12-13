Anti-polio drive from 16th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A fresh round of a week-long anti-polio drive will kick off here on December 16.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir will inaugurate the campaign by administering an anti-polio drive in the children's hospital here on December 14 (Saturday). The campaign will continue till December 22.

According to CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, during initial days of the drive, special focus will be given to vaccinate the children at schools before starting winter vacation. He said that all arrangements have been finalized and duties assigned to fixed, mobile and transit teams. He said that a special campaign is also being launched for the awareness of parents about polio drops.