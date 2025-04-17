Anti-polio drive from April 21 in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A five-day campaign to eradicate polio across the district will commence on April 21.

During this campaign, over 824,000 children up to the age of five will be administered polio drops. This information was shared at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq. The meeting was attended by the CEO Health, Deputy District Officer Health, representatives from the WHO, and officers from relevant departments, while assistant commissioners from the tehsils participated via video link.

The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of ensuring that all children receive the polio vaccine for the success of the anti-polio campaign, ensuring that no child is missed. He instructed the Department of Health and relevant department officers to effectively monitor the teams in the field and urged officers from related institutions to work with better coordination.

The Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority briefed the meeting, stating that polio teams will go door-to-door from April 21st to 23rd to administer polio vaccine to children up to five years of age. Children who are missed for any reason will be vaccinated during a catch-up activity on April 24th and 25th. He further stated that 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the polio campaign. He added that 667 area in-charges and 132 Union Council Monitoring Officers will perform their duties during the anti-polio campaign.