FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-polio drive will start from August 22 in the district.

Over 1.3 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops. A total of 4,870 fixed, transit and mobile teams will complete the task.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh will inaugurate the drive at Hilal Ahmer Maternity hospital on August 20.